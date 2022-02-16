Email City Guide
Boys basketball scores - Feb. 15, 2022

Jermaree Ingram (10) sinks in three pointer.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school boys basketball closed out the regular season Tuesday night.

HOMESCOREAWAYSCORE
Burkburnett38Hirschi65
Rider65Azle46
City View87Henrietta46
Iowa Park52Graham38
Archer City48Windthorst50
Mineral Wells61Vernon75
Bellevue32Prairie Valley51
Nocona65Jacksboro36
Saint Jo56Slidell58

BURKBURNETT VS. #15 HIRSCHI

