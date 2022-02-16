Boys basketball scores - Feb. 15, 2022
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school boys basketball closed out the regular season Tuesday night.
|HOME
|SCORE
|AWAY
|SCORE
|Burkburnett
|38
|Hirschi
|65
|Rider
|65
|Azle
|46
|City View
|87
|Henrietta
|46
|Iowa Park
|52
|Graham
|38
|Archer City
|48
|Windthorst
|50
|Mineral Wells
|61
|Vernon
|75
|Bellevue
|32
|Prairie Valley
|51
|Nocona
|65
|Jacksboro
|36
|Saint Jo
|56
|Slidell
|58
BURKBURNETT VS. #15 HIRSCHI
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.