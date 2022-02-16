Hospice of WF hosts Building Bridges program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita falls invited families to the first night of an eight-week session for their Building Bridges program.

The program is targeted at helping children ages 6 to 17 deal with the devastating loss of a loved one. During Tuesday’s session, at least 23 children took part in the program and their parents weren’t left out either. While some dropped their children off, others stayed and participated in a support group of their own.

“I feel like grief is a topic that not very many people are comfortable talking about, so programs like this help bring light to a mental health issue of people going through grief,” Michaela Fielding, children’s program specialist for Hospice of Wichita Falls, said. “Just having an atmosphere where these kids and families feel comfortable talking about these emotions, not letting them bottle up inside, learning healthy coping skills to get through the emotions they’re feeling. I think all of these components help real people understand this is a program that is very much needed in this community.”

Children were split up into classes by their age groups with counselors that help them know it’s okay to share those special memories. Classes are welcome to anyone, even walk-ins that may decide to get some help too.

