JOB OPENING: Meteorologist

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team.

Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assists with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. Also serves as reporter/MMJ/weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms. Selected candidate will work closely with the First Alert team to create content for digital and social media. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen and have a clean driving record. We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualified applicants, send resume and link to your most recent work to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.