Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

JOB OPENING: Meteorologist

KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring?
KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring?(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team.

Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assists with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. Also serves as reporter/MMJ/weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms. Selected candidate will work closely with the First Alert team to create content for digital and social media. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen and have a clean driving record. We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K.

As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualified applicants, send resume and link to your most recent work to ASMCareers@kauz.com.  No phone calls please.  EOE-M/F/D/V

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our on-scene crews could see the smoke from their location on Bridwell Rd. in Iowa Park around...
Fire breaks out in Iowa Park
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Even though a decision wasn’t made Tuesday by the WFISD board, progress was made
WFISD board breaks silence on mascots
First Alert Weather
Another storm system is on the way
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Stripes convenience store on...
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Stripes shooting

Latest News

KAUZ News Channel 6 is hiring?
JOB OPENING: News Content Specialist
KAUZ, LLC and its parent company American Spirit Media, LLC and any subsidiaries thereof do not...
Southeastern Media Holding, Inc, dba KAUZ LLC Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification.
Robyn Hearn
Robyn Hearn
Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
JOB OPENING: Account Executive