Last day to take broadband access survey is Feb. 18

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Broadband Committee is asking residents, businesses and other organizations to take a survey about internet access and use. The last day to take the survey is Friday, Feb. 18.

The survey has to do with the project expanding upon and determining the need for broadband services in Wichita County. Survey responses will help the committee to better understand existing resources and capabilities to support access, adoption and use of broadband technology.

“The Wichita County Broadband team is excited to partner with CN Texas and get this project underway,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. “We want to better understand our community’s broadband needs and put actionable steps in place to improve connectivity for the residents and businesses in Wichita County.”

You can take the survey by clicking here.

“We think it’s really important to go into places like Wichita County where there might be students that are undeserved and they might not be able to do school from home or do telehealth visits,” said Sierra Sees, broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation.

Sees said the benefits could help save time for residents and offer more flexibility.

The committee will develop action plans and projects to improve broadband across the county once they review the results of the survey. More information on the committee can be found here.

