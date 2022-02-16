Email City Guide
A line of storms will move through Wednesday night

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, a storm system looks to approach Texoma. This system will bring rain chances back to the forecast starting on Wednesday.

We will have an 80% chance of showers and storms Wednesday evening going into Thursday.

There is a small severe weather threat with these storms. Small hail and strong winds will be the biggest threats.

There will be a strong cold front with this storm system. We will go from 75 on Wednesday to 41 for the high on Thursday.

Temps will return to the 60s and 70s by this weekend.

