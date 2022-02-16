Texoma leader reflects on BTBL Ministries and helping others during BHM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have been celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black business owners, non-profits and community leaders around Texoma. On Wednesday, we were joined by Benita Koranteng, a business owner and community leader.

Koranteng is a professional nurse as well as an ordained minister. She started Balanced Life Ministries, a nondenominational faith-based nonprofit, coaching center and church, back in 2019 to help people of all ages attain life balance through personal enhancement and spiritual enrichment.

The organization seeks to give back to the community through things like their 2020 Young Minds Matter: Preparation and Safety First event. BTBL was one of the first nonprofits in Texas to host this kind of event, where 122 children and their families were given back-to-school supplies as well as PPE masks and disinfecting wipes for their first days back in class. In the years since, BTBL has also hosted gratitude events that help combat food insecurity in the area, as well as Christmas drives for families in need.

Koranteng said she is also actively embarking on a new project, which will open within the next two months. BTBL will roll out a “third-level human health and respite services” program, which will offer in-home skill and companion services to those in need.

“I refer to it as another human resolution alternative to what people are dealing with,” Koranteng said.

BTBL’s well-rounded approach is reflected in its leader; in addition to being a nurse and minister, Koranteng is a veteran. She first entered the military in 1999 and worked in medical services for almost a decade. She has been a civilian for the last 13 years, and has continued her work in the healthcare industry and now as a business owner.

When asked how she stays inspired to give back to the community, Koranteng said she looked at her profession as a calling, where she can work to be a solution manager for others: “It’s about working for others and going outside of yourself to be the solution for a problem.”

To learn more about BTBL Ministries, check out their Facebook page.

