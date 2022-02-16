United Supermarkets hosting fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets has kicked off a new fundraising campaign for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Customers can now donate any amount of money by adding it to their grocery bill at the check out register. News Channel 6 talked with a former recipient of Make-A-Wish about how those donations add up to make a big difference.

“As a kid who was struggling with a chronic illness at the time that was critical, Make-A-Wish invested in me and in my joy and my family and hope at a time that gave us kind of a time to escape from what exactly was going on,” Riley, a Make-A-Wish ambassador.

The campaign will run through Monday, Feb. 28. All funds raised will go toward Make-A-Wish North Texas.

