WATCH: Gov. Abbott gives remarks in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott stopped by Wichita Falls on Wednesday for a Get Out The Vote event.

Drew Springer, Texas Senator for District 30, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas gubernatorial candidate, joined Abbott at Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall.

Abbott is running for reelection in the March 2022 Primaries. Early voting is underway and will continue until Feb. 25, while Election Day is scheduled for March 1.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.