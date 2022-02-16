Email City Guide
WATCH: Gov. Abbott gives remarks in Wichita Falls

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott stopped by Wichita Falls on Wednesday for a Get Out The Vote event.

Drew Springer, Texas Senator for District 30, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas gubernatorial candidate, joined Abbott at Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall.

Abbott is running for reelection in the March 2022 Primaries. Early voting is underway and will continue until Feb. 25, while Election Day is scheduled for March 1.

The first clip released by WFPD shows the suspect enter the Stripes store on Southwest Parkway.
WFPD releases footage of Stripes murder suspect
A second clip appears to show the suspect walking through the store.
Clip 2: WFPD releases new footage from fatal shooting
