WF City Council approves Affordable Housing Tax Credit Program

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council members held a meeting Tuesday and approved an important item on their agenda.

Council members approved a proposal from Wichita Falls Lofts for an Affordable Housing Tax Credit Program. Mayor Stephen Santellana said he believes this will be a good change.

“Fitness centers and parks and computer labs, these are all things a community can get excited about and it can be affordable,” Santellana said. “It will be affordable for some of the people in Wichita Falls to live there. Kids can go right across the street to Crockett. They want to add ADA amenities so someone whose handy cap can get from the school to the apartment complex. I think overall it’s going to get be a really good benefit for the community.”

The company plans to build apartments in the 3100 block of Seymour Road, near Crockett Elementary School. Jake Mooney, MRE Capital principal, described what amenities the apartments will have.

“Energy efficiency, the one, two and three bedrooms, the services, the walk-ability. We’re going to do an ADA route from the sight all the way to Crockett Elementary,” Mooney said.

“You know, for a neighborhood like that, that might not ever see a really high-end apartment complex, something that’s $10 million-plus, this is something they should be getting excited about,” Santellana said. “When we talked about depressed neighborhoods, were not always talking about neighborhoods that are completely down trotted and rotted out, but some of these neighborhoods can use that extra family housing.”

Santellana said there are a few steps that will happen before construction begins, including a pre-development meeting. Once those meetings are completed, they can begin discussing a time frame to move forward.

