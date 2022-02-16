WF City Council approves downtown scooters ordinance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors approved an ordinance for personalized mobility device to come to downtown Wichita Falls.

“We’re going to be in communication with many of these companies throughout the next six months, but I really do want to come back in August and get the input from not only the downtown businesses and get the media involved,” John Burrus, Director of Aviation of Traffic and Transportation for the City of Wichita Falls, said. “We may have more than one scooter company at that time, and bring those lessons learned back to the council.”

The devices, also known as scooters, will only be able to be used downtown. One of the most significant issues council members have with the scooters is the fear of the devices lying around the downtown area after someone uses them.

Burrus said if council members receive calls from constituents, his office is willing to discuss those issues.

