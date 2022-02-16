Email City Guide
WFPD releases footage of Stripes murder suspect

The first clip released by WFPD shows the suspect enter the Stripes store on Southwest Parkway.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new video of the capital murder suspect from Saturday’s shooting.

WFPD released two video clips, which appear to have been taken from the security cameras at the Stripes on Southwest Parkway, and encouraged the public to call Crime Stoppers if they had any information about the incident.

51-year-old Floyd Kirt of Wichita Falls was killed during the shooting, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Feb. 12. Friends said that Kirt had been working as a store clerk to save up money in the hopes of opening a t-shirt shop. A makeshift memorial for Kirt emerged at Stripes shortly after his death.

Police said that video from inside the store showed a suspect dressed in a gray hoodie shoot Kirt. Officers stated that the suspect was believed to have walked north away from the store following the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

A second clip appears to show the suspect walking through the store.
