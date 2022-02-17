Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 deaths, 17 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 17 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Feb. 14, 2022560s, 80s (3), 90s4850
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 20220-2549
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022260s, 90s1744

Health officials report 44 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 250 cases were reported by the health district.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our on-scene crews could see the smoke from their location on Bridwell Rd. in Iowa Park around...
Fire breaks out in Iowa Park
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Even though a decision wasn’t made Tuesday by the WFISD board, progress was made
WFISD board breaks silence on mascots
The first clip released by WFPD shows the suspect enter the Stripes store on Southwest Parkway.
WFPD releases footage of Stripes murder suspect
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
A line of storms will move through Wednesday night

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Used car prices are up
MPEC ushering in new changes under city management
MPEC ushering in new changes under city management
Coffee prices have nearly doubled since this time last year.
Coffee prices on the rise
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls
WATCH: Gov. Abbott gives remarks in Wichita Falls