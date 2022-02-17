287 construction project sees progress after weather delay

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction to resurface multiple bridges on Highway 287 has surpassed the two-week window TxDOT had originally set when the project began in January.

Crews lost at least five days due to bad weather, but now that those they’re are back to work, they have been able to complete one side of the freeway and move on to the other. They are even hoping to have this complete and move on to phase two by next week.

“It’s a touchy time of year to be doing stuff. When they say two weeks worth of work, they’re thinking at least 10 days if you get snow or ice or anything else going on, that tacks on more time,” Adele Lewis, PIO for TxDOT, said.

Lewis also said that phase two of this $3.4 million project will focus more on elevated freeways in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.