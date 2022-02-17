Alzheimer’s Association of America scholarship applications open for teens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Teenagers heading off to college can now get some extra money in their pockets.

The Alzheimer’s Association of America wants to hear from teens who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s. The CEO of the association explained why.

“Many kids are caregivers and when they’re coming home from school and not going out, they’re caring for their loved one. They’re doing their homework and it’s a different life. We want to see how it’s impacted their lives and the essays are really important for us to receive it because we want to see how widespread Alzheimer’s disease is,” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., CEO of Alzheimer’s Association of America, said.

