Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association of America scholarship applications open for teens

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Teenagers heading off to college can now get some extra money in their pockets.

The Alzheimer’s Association of America wants to hear from teens who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s. The CEO of the association explained why.

“Many kids are caregivers and when they’re coming home from school and not going out, they’re caring for their loved one. They’re doing their homework and it’s a different life. We want to see how it’s impacted their lives and the essays are really important for us to receive it because we want to see how widespread Alzheimer’s disease is,” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., CEO of Alzheimer’s Association of America, said.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our on-scene crews could see the smoke from their location on Bridwell Rd. in Iowa Park around...
Fire breaks out in Iowa Park
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Even though a decision wasn’t made Tuesday by the WFISD board, progress was made
WFISD board breaks silence on mascots
The first clip released by WFPD shows the suspect enter the Stripes store on Southwest Parkway.
WFPD releases footage of Stripes murder suspect
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
A line of storms will move through Wednesday night

Latest News

The application deadline is March 11.
City of WF taking applications for second Citizens Academy
Wichita Falls
Used car prices are up
MPEC ushering in new changes under city management
MPEC ushering in new changes under city management
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 17 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Wednesday