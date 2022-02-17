Email City Guide
City of WF taking applications for second Citizens Academy

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is now taking applications for its second annual Citizens Academy.

Only 25 people will be accepted and based off of last year, the spots fill up quickly. The deadline is March 11 and you must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Classes will be held Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting on March 24. The people selected will get the chance to learn how Wichita Falls operates on a day-to-day basis.

“To me, that is the key to this,” Chris Horgen, City of Wichita Falls public information officer, said. “It gives citizens and residents the opportunity to come in and learn more on how the city works. We all have an idea, but it really goes into detail from the mayor’s office all the way down to street crews.”

Other departments they will go in-depth with include development services, the police and fire departments, the transportation system and much more.

If you’re interested in applying, click here.

