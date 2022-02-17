Coffee prices on the rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If there’s one thing Americans love, it’s coffee.

Just waking up? Coffee. Need to stay up? Coffee. Trying to find the perfect spot to sit down with that special someone? How about grabbing some coffee?

But that first date may weigh down your wallet a little more these days. This week, Bloomberg released a report stating that the average price for a cup of joe is up 92% over the past year, and it has caused local coffee shops to follow suit.

So, why is it that a cup of joe may start to cost more for the average joe? The answer to that depends on what kind of coffee shop you’re going to.

Most places may get their beans from a roaster who goes through a third-party site. This presents a problem when multiple roasters go through the same source, and there is a limited supply. The price goes up for everyone. But, there is a solution.

“We get from a roaster in Dallas, and our roaster in Dallas farm-sources the coffee, which means he buys directly from the farmer,” Jessica Edwards, Frank & Joe’s Coffee House owner, said. “He goes to Ethiopia; he goes to Peru and buys directly from the farmer.”

Edwards operates her business as a ‘third wave’ store, meaning she cuts out third-party sites and goes straight to the supplier and producer for her beans, paying an upfront cost for the year.

And although Edwards may pay a little more on her end, it goes a long way for everyone.

“It’s important to pay them what they deserve to be paid, or we’re talking about a commodity that we may no longer have,” Edwards said. “I think farmers have been mistreated for a long time, not getting paid enough or their government being heavily involved in what they do, and because of that, you’ve had years and years of coffee growers through generations that just aren’t getting paid fairly for what they do.”

