CrashWorks hopes to open new location in the spring

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Parents with little kids will have to wait even longer for one family oriented businesses to reopen in downtown Wichita Falls.

CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Makerspace moved into a new space on Indiana Avenue a few months back, but supply chain and staffing issues has caused many setbacks. Owner Shauna LaRocque said there is still a large amount of work to be done before they can open their doors.

“You expect some of the unexpected when you talk about a remodel and things like that, but it’s definitely been not what we expected, even with saying you know, ‘hope for the best, and plan for the worst,’ this is a little further past worst than we expected but we are rolling with the punches, and we are really hopeful that this next timeframe that we will hopefully get to announce soon, is, will be the final one and then we will finally get to open,” LaRocque said.

LaRocque said the current plan is to reopen in the spring. The new space will be three times the size of their old building.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.