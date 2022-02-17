Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CrashWorks hopes to open new location in the spring

CrashWorks hopes to open new location in the spring
CrashWorks hopes to open new location in the spring(kauz)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Parents with little kids will have to wait even longer for one family oriented businesses to reopen in downtown Wichita Falls.

CrashWorks STEAM Studio & Makerspace moved into a new space on Indiana Avenue a few months back, but supply chain and staffing issues has caused many setbacks. Owner Shauna LaRocque said there is still a large amount of work to be done before they can open their doors.

“You expect some of the unexpected when you talk about a remodel and things like that, but it’s definitely been not what we expected, even with saying you know, ‘hope for the best, and plan for the worst,’ this is a little further past worst than we expected but we are rolling with the punches, and we are really hopeful that this next timeframe that we will hopefully get to announce soon, is, will be the final one and then we will finally get to open,” LaRocque said.

LaRocque said the current plan is to reopen in the spring. The new space will be three times the size of their old building.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our on-scene crews could see the smoke from their location on Bridwell Rd. in Iowa Park around...
Fire breaks out in Iowa Park
Members of the community are mourning the loss of a Wichita Falls native, after he was shot and...
Friends mourn the loss of Floyd Kirt
Even though a decision wasn’t made Tuesday by the WFISD board, progress was made
WFISD board breaks silence on mascots
The first clip released by WFPD shows the suspect enter the Stripes store on Southwest Parkway.
WFPD releases footage of Stripes murder suspect
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
A line of storms will move through Wednesday night

Latest News

Construction to resurface multiple bridges on Highway 287 has surpassed the two-week completion...
287 construction project sees progress after weather delay
The application deadline is March 11.
City of WF taking applications for second Citizens Academy
Wichita Falls
Alzheimer’s Association of America scholarship applications open for teens
Wichita Falls
Used car prices are up