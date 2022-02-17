Used car prices are up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A dealership owner and salesmen both confirmed that there is a rise in price for used cars. The rise is a 40% increase. They both explained the causes for the soar and who is benefiting.

“Everybody seems to be taking it in stride, nobody seems to be upset,” Ron Rittenhouse, owner of Advantage Auto Sales, said. “I had a gal that traded a car back into me the other day and the car was actually worth more than what she paid for it two years ago.”

One salesman said there’s a reason for the record-high charge.

“Chip shortages trickled into pre-owned vehicles. People are trading in their cars differently now and just the way the market is, it’s a seller’s market right now, so they’re getting more for their trades. The pandemic is hurting incomes,” Rob Agu, Sales Professional for Patterson Honda, said.

“Used cars are much easier to sell right now,” Rittenhouse said. “I usually keep 20 to 25 used cars out on the frontline. I can’t keep more than about five or six out there now. They’re buying them out of the back before I even got them ready. 50 percent of the cars I sell never make it to the front line. Cars are much harder to get right now because there’s such a shortage. I can go out and get them but you know you got to really step up on the prices and that’s hard for us to do.”

