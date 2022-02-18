Email City Guide
1 death, 23 new COVID cases reported in Wichita Co. on Friday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(KLTV Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 23 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, according to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Feb. 14, 2022560s, 80s (3), 90s4850
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 20220-2549
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022260s, 90s1744
Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022150s1540
Friday, Feb. 18, 2022170s2341

Health officials report 41 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. A total of nine deaths and 128 cases were reported this week.

Last week, a total of nine deaths and 250 cases were reported by the health district.

For Friday, February 18, 2022 there are 23 new cases, 41 hospitalizations and 1 death.  In addition, we received 724 backlog cases from an outside agency with original infection dates within the last 2 months and 24 reinfection cases.  While these cases are included in our weekly case counts, we will not calculate these cases into our positivity rate this week.

For the week ending February 18, 2022 the new case total for the week is 852 (128 new cases and 724 backlog). There were 9 deaths and 41 hospitalizations.

Death: 563 (up 9) - 27,782 (80s); 32,697 (60s) NUTD - Pfizer; 30,393 (90s); 32,100 (80s); 29,686 (80s) NUTD - Moderna; 32,727 (90s); 32,375 (60s); 30,823 (50s); 32,714 (70s).

For the week ending 2/18/22, there are 25 new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. In addition, we have 142 backlog cases and 16 reinfection cases who are up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 41 individuals hospitalized today, 20 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 20, 5 are up to date and 15 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 41 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are reinfections.

Positivity Rate = 13.3%

On Tuesday this week, the Health District received 2 genotype interpretation results from DSHS that were sequenced at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Both results detected the Omicron variant. One individual was not up to date on their vaccinations and is a reinfection, and the other is unvaccinated.

Total Hospitalizations = 41

Stable - 30

Critical - 11

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Critical - 1

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

Stable - 6

60 - 69

Stable - 7

Critical - 4

70 - 79

Stable - 9

Critical - 2

80+

Stable - 7

Critical - 4

