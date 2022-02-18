Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Love and basketball

By Dakota Mize, Ashley Fitzwater and Tanner Deleon
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a story of love and basketball.

We’re meeting two former students, now employees, who share a love for both the court and each other. It all started in the spring of 2006 when the MSU Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams rode together for an away game.

“We ended up watching a movie together on the bus on the way back, and that kind of really kickstarted it even further, and we just started hanging out even more,” Christopher Reay, MSU Texas Head Women’s Basketball Coach, said.

“Neither one of us are from here, I’m from Kansas originally,” Angie Reay, director of recreational sports and the Wellness Center at MSU Texas, said. “It’s kind of ironic that we both transferred here and that’s where we both ended up meeting.”

Angie and Christopher believe what helped them click was their competitiveness and love for the game.

“We both played basketball and we just understood each other and what it meant to be an athlete to where we weren’t going to step on either one of each other’s toes,” Christopher said.

“Even when she was working as an RA, she had to do office shifts in the dorms, so that was actually a convenient way for me to keep her occupied,” Christopher said. “I’d go and sit in the lounge, and we would just hang out and do homework together while she was doing the office shift. It was just kind of like built-in time together even though we were hanging out on campus.”

16 years later, the pair said they still take strolls around campus, but now as a family.

“We’re all about our kids and watching their experience,” Christopher said. “It’s kind of fun, they’re getting a head-start look at what college is like because we’re here all the time. Sometimes, even though they’re 10 and 8, they run around with the college kids and I think they think that they’re already in college at times.”

“It’s a great experience for them, they get to see what the fun part of college can be like and they know it’s a big part of our lives, that this is our job,” Angie said. “It’s been good, it’s been really good. We’re very thankful for everything MSU has done for us.”

All MSU Texas centennial celebration stories can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location was announced April 28, 2022, and is expected to open in early 2023.
United announces new location on Southwest Parkway
Jimmy and Frankie’s has been in business since 1967
WF barbershop starts GoFundMe after fire destroys shop
We here at News Channel 6 express our condolences to Joe’s family and loved ones, as well as...
Holliday mourning loss of Police Chief Joe Chunn
81-year-old Michael Stephen Strahan.
Archer County man sentenced for indecency with a child
32-year-old Migel Matthews.
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to 60 years for murder

Latest News

Oliver is looking for his forever home
Oliver is looking for his forever home
The turnout from the community did not let them down.
Golf tournament benefits Wichita Co. SO Citizens Alumni Association
Mike Tugman faces off against Lori Kemp.
Know the candidates: Burkburnett Mayor
Dirt work on eastbound U.S. 82 near Nocona will ramp up starting on Monday.
TxDOT ramping up U.S. 82 dirt work near Nocona
Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022
Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 29, 2022