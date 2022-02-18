Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A former teacher in Louisiana who admitted to giving her students tainted cupcakes among other child sex crimes was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Warning: some may find details of the case graphic

According to WAFB, Cynthia Perkins issued an apology in court to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims and Livingston parish before her sentencing.

Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband Dennis Perkins.

She pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Per the plea deal, Cynthia had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping him film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

The former teacher was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation or parole. Additionally, she will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Dennis Perkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial begins May 9.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released
WFISD officials will be reporting this to the district executive committee on Friday.
Rider girls soccer to forfeit six games
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Crime of the Week: Police arrest Stripes murder suspect
Ashley Fitzwater
Ashley Fitzwater celebrates 20 years with News Channel 6

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Police say a dog "suddenly snapped" at an animal shelter, killing one woman and injuring another.
Wife mourns animal shelter worker killed in dog attack: 'I just can't believe it'
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash