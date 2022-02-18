Meals on Wheels Recipient of the Give Light Awards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

Meals on Wheels of Burkburnett is this month’s recipient of the Give Light Awards by the Junior League of Wichita Falls. They deliver meals, do welfare checks and treat every client like they are a part of the family.

“We run our Meals on Wheels program delivering our meals to homes, but also in the process of that, the most important part is that we get to check on our clients,” Michael Richter, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Burkburnett said.

The volunteers are there Monday through Friday, so they take care of them and get to check on them every day.

“We really just become friends with them and attached to them, we are just excited about seeing them every week,” Beth Moret, one of the volunteers, said.

Mildred Howard is celebrating 101 years old with Meals on Wheels and she never misses a day. “Boy, they have good meals here on Meals on Wheels!” - Howard said. Last year, she asked everyone to send donations to Meals on Wheels for her 100th birthday.

