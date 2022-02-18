Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New research shows ivermectin doesn’t appear to be a strong tool in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study on the drug was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study looked at roughly 500 patients in Malaysia, all of whom were at least 50 years old and at severe risk of the virus.

During a five-day trial, half of the participants were given a course of oral ivermectin during the first week of illness, and the other half were given a placebo.

Researchers say the differences between the two sets were negligible, and ivermectin did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease.

“The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19,” the study reads.

Two previously randomized controlled ivermectin trials from Argentina and Colombia found the same result.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released
WFISD officials will be reporting this to the district executive committee on Friday.
Rider girls soccer to forfeit six games
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Crime of the Week: Police arrest Stripes murder suspect
Ashley Fitzwater
Ashley Fitzwater celebrates 20 years with News Channel 6

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Police say a dog "suddenly snapped" at an animal shelter, killing one woman and injuring another.
Wife mourns animal shelter worker killed in dog attack: 'I just can't believe it'
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash