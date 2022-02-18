Email City Guide
Petrolia under boil notice after water main breaks

The City of Petrolia is under a “Boil Water Notice” due to a loss of water pressure during repairs.(MGN)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Petrolia is under a “Boil Water Notice” due to a loss of water pressure during repairs.

The City had reported that a main water line broke at around noon on Friday, and as a result, “most likely the entire town will be without water this afternoon until they can get it repaired.” The town then announced that the loss of water pressure meant City of Petrolia water customers should boil all water, in accordance with T.C.E.Q. regulations.

The order will reportedly remain in effect until test samples come back clear. No timeline had been given on the repairs or boil notice as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

