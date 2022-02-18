Email City Guide
Preschooler’s tip helps police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s

Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.
Officers pose with Ezekiel, a preschooler whose tip helped police locate a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
(Gray News) - A preschool student in Arkansas helped police locate a man with Alzheimer’s disease Wednesday.

Police in Fayetteville were searching for 65-year-old Tony Joab, a man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on foot in the morning and never returned. Officers knocked on doors in the area, hoping for any small tips or sightings of Joab. The area was getting dark, rainy, and officers were “running out of options,” they said.

Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.
Fayetteville police officers surprised Ezekiel the next day at school to say thank you.(Fayetteville Police Department)

When they knocked on his door, preschool student Ezekiel told officers he saw Joab walking through the woods during his recess at school earlier in the day.

With Ezekiel’s tip, officers started a search of that area of the woods and found Joab.

Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.
Police were searching for Tony Joab, a 65-year-old with Alzheimer's disease.(Fayetteville Police Department)

The following day, the police department thanked Ezekiel by surprising him at school. Officers credit Ezekiel for providing the “sole tip” that helped find Joab.

Ezekiel’s parents credit the officers who came to their door for not dismissing their son’s tip.

A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.
A police officer thanks Ezekiel for his helpful tip.(Fayetteville Police Department)

