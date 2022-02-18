SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died.

Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 1-year-old Josiah Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales.

The boys’ mother survived.

The Sheriff’s Office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond. The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

