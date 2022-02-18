Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The capital murder suspect at the center of the Stripes shooting has been identified and arrested, according to police.

The Wichita Falls Police Department announced on Friday that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on charges of capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony.

Robinson reportedly confessed to shooting and killing Floyd Kirt in a statement after being arrested, according to an affidavit. He allegedly said he had been intending to rob the store to get money to leave town, and had left with lottery tickets after the fatal shooting. A police report also said video footage showed the suspect touching and dropping several items in and outside of the store.

The arrest was preceded by almost a week of investigation, which included multiple leads from the community. For example, Robinson’s ex-girlfriend notified detectives after she recognized the shoes in suspect photos that ran on the news, according to an affidavit. She reportedly told detectives that she had bought the shoes for Robinson before their relationship ended.

Another woman told investigators that she had called police at 10 p.m. on Feb. 11 due to Robinson having a semiautomatic handgun in his pocket as they had an argument. According to an affidavit, she said Robinson left the apartment after the police arrived, wearing dark pants, black and white tennis shoes, a dark blue hoodie and a gray jacket.

Officers reportedly took Robinson into custody at a residence in Garfield St. on Feb. 17. Two of the residents at that location allegedly told law enforcement that Robinson had arrived wearing black pants and Jordans on the morning of Feb. 12, and said he needed a place to stay.

The arrest comes after WFPD released footage of the suspect earlier this week.

51-year-old Floyd Kirt of Wichita Falls was killed during the shooting, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Feb. 12. Friends said that Kirt had been working as a store clerk to save up money in the hopes of opening a t-shirt shop. A makeshift memorial for Kirt emerged at Stripes shortly after his death.

