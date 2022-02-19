Ashley Fitzwater celebrates 20 years with News Channel 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We wanted to take the time to wish Ashley Fitzwater a big congratulations. She’s been at News Channel 6 for 20 years now!

Autoplay Caption

Ashley first started working at the news station in February of 2002. She’s a Rider H.S. and Midwestern State University graduate and has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and minor in broadcasting.

From reporting, to anchoring, and hosting Inside Texoma, as well as everything behind the scenes, Ashley has done it all!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.