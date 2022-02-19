Email City Guide
Ashley Fitzwater celebrates 20 years with News Channel 6

Ashley Fitzwater
Ashley Fitzwater
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We wanted to take the time to wish Ashley Fitzwater a big congratulations. She’s been at News Channel 6 for 20 years now!

Ashley first started working at the news station in February of 2002. She’s a Rider H.S. and Midwestern State University graduate and has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and minor in broadcasting.

From reporting, to anchoring, and hosting Inside Texoma, as well as everything behind the scenes, Ashley has done it all!

