Cold weather next week

Cold weather incoming
Cold weather incoming(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Enjoy the warm weather while you can because a strong system moves into Texoma next week, significantly dropping temps. For Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with a high near 73. Monday we look to reach 80.

Tuesday is when things start to change. The front will cause winds to shift from the south to the north, temps will only get to the 40s. Overnight going into Wednesday we will drop below freezing. Wintery precipitation looks to fall throughout the day Wednesday and Thursday. This looks to mainly be freezing rain, causing ice to form at the surface. First Alert Weather Days may be issued early next week.

