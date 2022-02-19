Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases plummet in Wichita County

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Health officials monitoring daily COVID-19 cases are happy to report a decrease in new cases across Wichita County.

“To go from 2,000 cases in mid-January to being where we are today at 128, the level by which those cases have dropped is astonishing,” Amy Fagan, assistant director of the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said.

Fagan knows firsthand how quickly cases in the county rise and fall.

“Death and hospitalization are what we call lag indicators and we expect them to decrease even more in about two weeks, and we’ll continue to see a decline and see deaths decline,” Fagan said.

For now, she said these low numbers give them and their staff a chance to breathe, but they never stop being on the lookout for new threatening variants.

“What I’ve learned in this last surge of omicron is that once a variant is declared a variant of concern, then that’s when we get super concerned. That’s what happened with delta, that’s what happened with omicron. So right now I’m not seeing any cause for concern and I haven’t heard of any variants for concern,” Fagan said.

Fagan also said it will be left up to the state of Texas when we can stop calling COVID-19 a pandemic and call it an endemic.

“Will it just be something we monitor as we do for influenza and influenza-like illness? So it’ll be curious what our state leaders decide to do and how we’ll proceed from there,” Fagan said.

For more information on COVID-19 in Wichita County, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released
WFISD officials will be reporting this to the district executive committee on Friday.
Rider girls soccer to forfeit six games
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Crime of the Week: Police arrest Stripes murder suspect
Ashley Fitzwater
Ashley Fitzwater celebrates 20 years with News Channel 6

Latest News

This yearly fundraiser helps make a way for athletes to get in the game no matter what...
Special Olympics Tx takes a plunge for inspiring athletes
During their Black History Month students submitted eight different pieces that were inspired...
Hirschi High students showcase art in Downtown WF
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Crime of the Week: Police arrest Stripes murder suspect
Ashley Fitzwater celebrates 20 years with News Channel 6
Ashley Fitzwater celebrates 20 years with News Channel 6