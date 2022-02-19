Email City Guide
Stranger uses metal detector to find engagement ring lost in Colorado snow

A man found a lost engagement in a snow bank after hearing about the couple's story on TV. (Source: KCNC, CNN)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DENVER (KCNC) – A young couple was devastated, thinking they’d never see their lost engagement ring again. But luckily for them, it’s been found.

Paulina Morales was on a vacation in Colorado when she lost her engagement ring in a snowdrift.

After unsuccessfully searching for the ring, Morales had to return home without it.

Local resident Tony Pizzamigalo saw the story of the missing ring on the news and figured he’d search for it with his metal detector.

KCNC reporter Spencer Wilson was able to deliver it back to its rightful owner.

“Can you help describe what the ring looks like?” Wilson asked the bride-to-be.

“It’s gold, I can maybe send you a better picture of it,” Morales said.

“Does it look like this?” Wilson asked her, showing her a ring.

“No, you’re kidding me,” she said.

“We got it! We found it,” Wilson said.

Pizzamigalo said he saw Wilson’s interview with the young couple.

“I’d actually seen the burn marks from where you were melting snow,” he said.

After getting a false hit with the metal detector, he got another, more promising beep.

“It was clear it was going to be basically tucked in a snowball, so I pulled it apart with my hands and straight away saw the ring there,” Pizzamigalo said.

There was a chance the person who found it might keep the ring for themselves, but Pizzamigalo said that’s not Summit County, Colorado.

“It’s not that place, I think it’s an awesome community,” he said.

And Pizzamigalo is an awesome guy to take time out of his day to help find a lost belonging.

“I got chills, I got chills, oh my god, this is such good news,” Morales said.

The ring is on it’s way back to Texas, and back to the young couple, compliments of Colorado’s good will.

“I got so many messages about people being interested to look for it so I cannot … OMG you gotta be so happy, too,” she said. “You’ll be invited to the wedding.”

Pizzamigalo said he’s planning on donating the $500 reward money to the Summit Rescue Group.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

