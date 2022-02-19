Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas DPS has added a Wichita Falls man to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Law enforcement is looking for Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls, and is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Clover has been wanted since March of 2020, when the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued multiple warrants for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and failure to register as a sex offender.

He has also been wanted in Illinois since November of 2020 for failure to register as a sex offender, according to Texas DPS.

Clover was reportedly convicted in 2006 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois after an incident with a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to three years’ probation. While living in Illinois, Clover was convicted of multiple violations of sex offender registration, and he was also convicted of two counts of unlawful restraint. In February of 2017, Clover was released from an Illinois prison and moved to Wichita Falls.

Texas DPS describes Clover as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 205 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms. In addition to Wichita Falls, he also has ties to Wilbarger County, including the city of Vernon. He’s known to have fraudulent identifications, and may use the name “Charlie Flynn.”

If you have any information on this case, contact Texas Crime Stoppers:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

