Cold front is coming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Well above average temperatures will last into tomorrow afternoon ahead of a cold snap Tuesday. For Sunday night expect gusty winds out of the south. Overnight we will have a low of 48. Monday will be partly cloudy with gusty winds. Temps will reach the upper 70s. Our western counties will be under a Red Flag Warning until 8:00 PM. Tomorrow evening our eastern counties will have a slim chance for rain. Tuesday temps only reach the upper 40′s before a cold front moves in. Overnight going into Wednesday expect a low in the 20s. Freezing rain and sleet will be possible Wednesday and Thursday. This looks to mainly stick on the surface as ice, which will impact travel. Temps will not rise above the 30s until at least Friday. First Alert Weather Days for Wed & Thur may be issued as early as Monday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.