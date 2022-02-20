Hirschi High students showcase art in Downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is giving young artists who attend Hirschi High School. a chance to display their masterpieces with the support of the community.

During their Black History Month art exhibit the students submitted eight different pieces that were inspired by black artists.

The exhibit will be opened from Jan.12 through Jan. 28 and it already has four paintings that have been sold.

“The school district’s doing a great job. I mean Jessica is doing a great job and her class is outstanding but sometimes you need a little bit of that outside influence from the community. Having this show it gives them a little push and a boost of confidence,” said Daniel Juarez, director of educational programming at The Wichita Falls Arts Association.

In March the gallery will be partnering with art students from Wichita Falls High Schools on an exhibit featuring pieces on the history of Texas women.

