Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting

A mother says her daughter died shielding her younger sister from gunfire during a drive-by shooting. (Source: KNXV, FAMILY PHOTOS, TIKTOK VIDEO, CNN)
By Christine Stanwood
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) - A mother says her 7-year-old daughter died shielding her younger sister from gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

Chareese Kincherlow was in the car with her family when Letreese was shot several times, just before her 8th birthday.

She says Letreese saved her 5-year-old sister’s life.

“My daughter was such a protector,” Kincherlow said. “If my daughter hadn’t laid on her sister, I would be burying both my daughters.”

Letreese later died at the hospital.

“I know God needed his angel back, but I still needed her too,” Kincherlow said.

Now, she’s taking each day one step at a time, to be strong for the daughter and little sister she has left.

“Right now, my heart is so half empty. I know I’ve got my other baby and she’s giving me so much love... She’s five -- I don’t think she fully realizes what’s going on,” Kincherlow said.

She wants the suspected shooter to know he ripped out her heart and she plans to get justice for her little girl.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will be possible Monday evening
Cold weather approaching
Cold front is coming
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released

Latest News

Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Twin sisters are facing attempted homicide charges on accusations of shooting the restaurant...
Server recovering after he was allegedly shot, beaten by angry customers
A mother and her two sons, ages 3 and 5, are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's...
Road rage assault on mom, kids at McDonald’s caught on camera
A mother and her sons are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's allegedly verbally...
Family shaken after angry driver lashes out in McDonald's drive-thru
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Federal hate crime trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death goes to jury