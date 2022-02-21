Email City Guide
Incredible transformation: Man credits 260 lbs. weight loss for new lease on life

By Arianna Poindexter and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Darnell Settles says he’s always struggled with his weight. At his heaviest, Settles weighed 560 pounds.

“I gained weight pretty much my entire life with the exception of a couple periods where my mom put me on a diet with a doctor, or I’ve had a spurt of going for walks before work,” Settles told WMC.

It wasn’t until he reached a new low point after a bad relationship that he realized his weight caused others to judge him – not for who he was, but what he looked like.

“I’m a good person and you’re judging me based on this thing, and that’s really the moment that started it all,” Settles said.

His transformation started in February 2017 after went through cabinets to throw out junk food in his kitchen and hit the gym the same day.

He had minor hiccups but says he never looked back.

“I think some of it was so much determination to prove to people that they weren’t better than me or that I wasn’t less than and that really kept me going,” Settles said.

Learning to meal prep, portion his food and working out, he documented the entire process.

Soon, he noticed the weight started falling off. It’s a lifestyle change that’s transformed not only his mind, but also his body.

“All together, I lost around 260 pounds,” Settles said.

He said his weight loss journey has opened him up to new opportunities and experiences – including a chance at love. Settles met his wife, Eboni Settles, during a trip to Miami.

“I was in Miami because someone invited me to their birthday party, and I didn’t have to think, ‘oh can I fit on an airplane?’ It was, ‘Oh, let me just buy a ticket and go down there,’” Settles said.

His wife says her life has also changed as a result of her husband’s journey, losing 30 pounds since the couple met.

Settles hopes his journey will inspire others, that they too can overcome obstacles and achieve life-long goals.

“I think once you figure out your why and the how and if you just be consistent, like some people say half the battle is just showing up -- it truly, truly is just showing up,” Settles said.

