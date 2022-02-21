Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Instacart driver saves customer’s life when she smells gas

An Instacart driver noticed something was off during a delivery. It turned out there was a gas leak in the home. (WRCB, TIKTOK VIDEO, CNN)
By WRCB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDALL, Ga. (WRCB) - An Instacart driver is being credited with saving a Georgia man from a gas leak because she paid attention to her surroundings and followed her instincts.

Jessica Higgs explained on TikTok that the Instacart delivery is one she’ll never forget. It started as a normal delivery, one ordered by a woman in Atlanta for her dad in Crandall, Georgia.

“This is for someone who can’t shop, so let me get everything he can get,” Higgs said.

She went the extra mile for the customers in more ways than one. When she arrived at the house, she immediately noticed something wasn’t right.

“He just was stumbling all over the place, and there was something different about that,” Higgs said.

The order asked Higgs to leave the groceries on the front porch, and Instacart only recommends drivers enter customers’ homes if they’re invited and feel comfortable. Higgs had always followed that advice, but recognizing that the man wasn’t well, she went inside the house.

“I used my judgment, and I brought the groceries inside,” said Higgs in her TikTok video.

That’s when she smelled something incredibly potent. There was a gas leak in the home.

“It’s a pretty predominant smell. That’s when I realized the smell had to have been coming from the propane,” she said.

Higgs sent a message to the man’s daughter, telling her what she noticed. After the leak was confirmed, the customer credited Higgs with saving her dad’s life, left a five-star review and increased her tip from $14 to $100.

“I was Instacarting that day a lot because I was short on rent, and that just meant the world to me,” Higgs said.

As a single mother with two kids, Higgs relies on Instacart deliveries to pay the bills. But this delivery meant so much more to her than money.

“I’m just an Instacart worker, but if you see something, say something, and I did. And I’m so happy I did,” said Higgs in her TikTok video.

Instacart also issued a statement praising Higgs’ actions.

“We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others,” the company said. “This story touched our hearts, and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica.”

Copyright 2022 WRCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Crime of the Week: Police arrest Stripes murder suspect
Cold weather approaching
Cold front is coming
WFISD officials will be reporting this to the district executive committee on Friday.
Rider girls soccer to forfeit six games

Latest News

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s
Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the...
Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio arrested in Kentucky
NYPD is investigating at least six separate stabbings in the subway system since Friday.
At least 6 stabbed in NY subway since Friday
Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.
Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March