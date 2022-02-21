Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Issues reported before California police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot reported mechanical issues shortly before a police helicopter crashed nose first along the Southern California coast, killing one officer.

The two Huntington Beach police officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed in a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula.

Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran, died in the crash.

The other officer, who hasn’t been named, was released from a hospital on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will be possible Monday evening
Cold weather approaching
Cold front is coming
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released

Latest News

Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Twin sisters are facing attempted homicide charges on accusations of shooting the restaurant...
Server recovering after he was allegedly shot, beaten by angry customers
A mother and her two sons, ages 3 and 5, are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's...
Road rage assault on mom, kids at McDonald’s caught on camera
A mother and her sons are traumatized after an angry driver at McDonald's allegedly verbally...
Family shaken after angry driver lashes out in McDonald's drive-thru
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Federal hate crime trial in Ahmaud Arbery's death goes to jury