Storms will be possible Monday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 78 with mostly cloudy skies.

This evening, a cold front will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few of these storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Overnight Monday night, we will have a low of 45 with clearing skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 53 with generally sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 19 with windy conditions.

Wednesday & Thursday are Frist Alert Weather Days. Mixed precipitation will start on Wednesday and continue Thursday morning.

We will have a 60% chance of wintry weather Wednesday & Thursday.

Mild weather returns this weekend