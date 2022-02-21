Storms will be possible Monday evening
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 78 with mostly cloudy skies.
This evening, a cold front will cause showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few of these storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.
Overnight Monday night, we will have a low of 45 with clearing skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 53 with generally sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 19 with windy conditions.
Wednesday & Thursday are Frist Alert Weather Days. Mixed precipitation will start on Wednesday and continue Thursday morning.
We will have a 60% chance of wintry weather Wednesday & Thursday.
