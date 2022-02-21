Tickets Available for the Goodnight-Loving Run

FORT BELKNAP, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

In this episode, we are highlighting the 2nd Annual Goodnight-Loving Run 5K, 10K and Half-Marathon that will take place on Saturday, April 9th out of Fort Belknap, hosted by the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Graham and presented by the Mercer Company.

“That’s the historic birthplace of the Goodnight-Loving Run trail,” Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager Casyn Smith said. “For the Goodnight-Loving Run last year we had 220 runners, and we are hoping to surpass that this year - we are really crossing our fingers for 250 runners.”

Three years ago, they were looking for an opportunity to bring a run to Graham and to Young County.

“We already had the Crawfish and Cannons event going on, out of Fort Belknap and we decided that would be the perfect event to marry the two, and so we created the Goodnight-Loving Run, as an ode to the Goodnight-Loving cattle trail, that started at Fort Belknap,” Graham Economic Development Executive Director Grant Ingram said. “A lot of history with the Fort, which is why we are excited to be able to bring the Goodnight-Loving (Run) in conjunction with the Crawfish and Cannons event.”

The Goodnight-Loving Run will kick off the day at 7:30 a.m. with race day registration. They will kick off the Half-Marathon at 8:30 a.m., the 10K at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K at 10 a.m., and they will start every race with a cannon fire. Then the awards ceremony will happen at noon, and after that they will kick off the Crawfish and Cannons event.

“We will have live music from Shane Smith and the Saints and William Clark Green, we will have a crawfish boil, bloddy marys, it’s going to be a great day,” Smith said.

In addition to the run, the crawfish boil and live music - they will also have children’s activities, farmer’s market vendors and the Texas Forts Wine Trail Festival.

“I just love seeing the family atmosphere” Ingram said. “‘Cowards never lasted long enough to become real cowboys,’ that’s a quote from Charles Goodnight, so don’t be a coward, come be a cowboy, come run the Goodnight-Loving Run.”

You can participate in this historic run by signing up today to be one of the runners, becoming a volunteer or just enjoying a day full of festivities!

Tickets are available now by going to: GoodnightLovingRun.com

For more information you can contact the Graham Chamber of Commerce at cvb@grahamtexas.org or call 940-549-0401.

