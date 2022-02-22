Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Active Week of Weather

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m expecting an active week of weather with some strong to severe storms this evening, capable of producing some hail. The storms will push out after midnight with a cold front pushing through. We’ll cool off a little for Tuesday but the really cold air comes pouring in Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet will develop early Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Expect slick spots to develop on roadways! There may be a break in the action Wednesday afternoon before more freezing rain and sleet develop Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will be possible Monday evening
Cold weather approaching
Cold front is coming
Christopher James Brett Clover, of Wichita Falls.
Wichita Falls man added to Texas most wanted sex offenders list
WFPD announced that Tajmon Robinson, 21, had been arrested on Friday.
Details on investigation, arrest of Stripes murder suspect released

Latest News

Active Week of Weather
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will be possible Monday evening
Cold weather approaching
Cold front is coming
weather
Storms will be possible Monday evening