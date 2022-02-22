WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m expecting an active week of weather with some strong to severe storms this evening, capable of producing some hail. The storms will push out after midnight with a cold front pushing through. We’ll cool off a little for Tuesday but the really cold air comes pouring in Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Freezing rain and sleet will develop early Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Expect slick spots to develop on roadways! There may be a break in the action Wednesday afternoon before more freezing rain and sleet develop Wednesday night and early Thursday.

