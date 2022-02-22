Atmos Energy donates $10K to MSU Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is continuing to support the Texoma community through donations.

The company made a $10,000 donation to Midwestern State University on Friday, Feb. 18.

Atmos Energy is wanting to assist the community in areas of energy assistance, food, kids’ literacy and education. The company made several donations throughout 2021; recipients included school districts, nonprofits and community programs and services.

