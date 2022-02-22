Email City Guide
Atmos Energy donates $10K to MSU Texas

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is continuing to support the Texoma community through donations.

The company made a $10,000 donation to Midwestern State University on Friday, Feb. 18.

Atmos Energy is wanting to assist the community in areas of energy assistance, food, kids’ literacy and education. The company made several donations throughout 2021; recipients included school districts, nonprofits and community programs and services.

