Boys basketball bi-districts scores - Feb. 21-22, 2022
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The postseason has officially begun for high school boys basketball!
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|City View
|113
|Dublin
|52
|Newcastle
|44
|Slidell
|75
|Rider
|37
|Richland
|56
|Iowa Park
|50
|Lampasas
|63
|Archer City
|63
|Hawley
|66
|Electra
|80
|Rotan
|56
|Prairie Valley
|17
|Graford
|87
|Midway
|65
|Bryson
|28
|Crowell
|47
|Aspermont
|67
|Seymour
|65
|Anson
|58
#6 CITY VIEW VS. DUBLIN
NEWCASTLE VS. SLIDELL
RIDER VS. RICHLAND
