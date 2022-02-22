Email City Guide
Boys basketball bi-districts scores - Feb. 21-22, 2022

Rider vs Richland boys basketball highlights
Rider vs Richland boys basketball highlights(kauz)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The postseason has officially begun for high school boys basketball!

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
City View113Dublin52
Newcastle44Slidell75
Rider37Richland56
Iowa Park50Lampasas63
Archer City63Hawley66
Electra80Rotan56
Prairie Valley17Graford87
Midway65Bryson28
Crowell47Aspermont67
Seymour65Anson58

#6 CITY VIEW VS. DUBLIN

NEWCASTLE VS. SLIDELL

RIDER VS. RICHLAND

