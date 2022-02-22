Downtown WF business owners support scooter ordinance change

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new way to navigate downtown Wichita Falls is in the works after changes were made to the city ordinance this month. Personal mobility devices, mainly electronic scooters and electronic bikes, can now be rented downtown. The city is currently looking to pick an e-scooter vendor.

Business owners in the area are excited about this change.

“I’m excited, I think it will bring a whole different element down to the art walks and to things that are going on Saturdays and stuff,” Carrie Gardner, owner of Healthy’s Downtown, said. “I think it will be great.”

Gardner’s store is located inside the Hamilton Building, just a few blocks from the farmers market, a heavily trafficked part of downtown. She said the scooters would be a great way for people to see more of the area.

“It’d be an option for people, just even maybe families or you know college students to explore what’s downtown,” Gardner said.

Storefronts on the outskirts of downtown, like the antique shops on Lamar Street, are also in favor of the scooters.

“I’ve seen them being used in the Metroplex, I’ve seen them in Oklahoma City and stuff like that, so I think it would be something that would be good for the citizens and for the tourists,” Tim Cunningham, owner of Heritage Antique Mall, said.

With these new changes, those looking to shop local would be able to discover places they may have missed just by driving around.

“The challenge downtown has always been, there is no square, there is no centralized location and as we grow, I mean we are sprawling, I definitely think people would get on a scooter and come see us,” Julie Sobckaz, owner of Alley Cat Vintage Mercantile, said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.