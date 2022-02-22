First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday & Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 56 with generally sunny skies.

The wind will be strong today. 15 to 25 mph wind will be possible.

Tuesday night, we will have a low of 19 with windy conditions.

Wednesday & Thursday are Frist Alert Weather Days. We are anticipating a wintry mix of precipitation to impact Texoma.

Freezing rain and sleet will impact travel in Texoma. Road conditions will quickly deteriorate once precipitation starts falling.

We will see the precip stop falling in the afternoon hours on Thursday.

