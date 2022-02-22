Five arrested, including one in Stephens County, in large scale drug operation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Five people, including one from Stephens County, are behind bars as a result of a large investigation into black market marijuana in Oklahoma.

The investigation was led by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and involved several agencies.

According to OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward, more than 200 state, federal and local law enforcement officers executed search and arrest warrants at a dozen locations statewide Tuesday morning that were tied to the investigation.

Woodward said the investigation identified people moving millions of dollars worth of marijuana from several farms in Oklahoma into other states including California, North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Texas.

Two of the farms in question were in the town of Wilson in Carter County, while one was in Ratliff City and another in Chickasha. Here are all of the farms involved, according to OBN:

594 Bear Hollow, Wilson, OK (Big Buddha Farms)

182681 N. 3030 RD. Ratliff City, OK (Xinglong LLC)

1311 County RD 1390, Chickasha, OK (Space Queen Farms)

13481 Sartin RD, Madill, OK (M Green Farms)

25720 Batson RD, Burneyville, OK (KYY Farms)

339243 E. 890 RD, Chandler, OK (Green Queen Farms)

339250 E. 890 RD, Chandler, OK (Green Princess Farms)

1699 Highway 81, Amber, OK (Forest Lake Farms)

805 Anshultz, Wilson, OK (Soft Green Farms)

Five people are already behind bars, including Shi Yang, in the Stephens County jail and Xiumeng Lyu, who authorities said was one of the main targets of the investigation, who is currently in the Carter County Jail.

Three others have been booked in jails in Canadian, Cleveland and Marshall counties in connection to the investigation.

Woodward said the people arrested as part of the investigation are facing a variety of charges including aggravated trafficking and aggravated manufacturing.

According to OBN, around 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk-processed marijuana were seized as a result of the investigation.

OBN will also file asset forfeiture on several vehicles, bank accounts, cash, equipment and at least eight properties connected to the operation.

Along with the five already arrested, Woodward said 13 arrest warrants have been issued for people in Oklahoma, as well as for one person in California and three in Texas, with more arrests expected over time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.