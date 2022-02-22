Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas

GRAPHIC: Amarillo police increased the reward for tips on the suspect in a hit and run that injured two women. (KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left two people injured over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were hit by a white SUV, KFDA reported. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this hit-and-run.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Surveillance video from Craig Gualtiere shows the hit-and-run from across the street.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Graham.
Teen arrested for Graham apartment shooting
Bucking Pony Film Management in Henrietta has spent the last 24 hours providing horses and...
Henrietta film management company provides horses, props for movie
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday & Thursday
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will be possible Monday evening

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Pentagon expected to OK National Guard for DC truck convoys