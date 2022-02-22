Henrietta film management company provides horses, props for movie

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Henrietta is getting a little taste of Hollywood. A film management company in Clay County offers horses, actor training and props for films.

“They always say in filmmaking, the hardest thing to deal with is animals and children,” Jeremy Hawa, Director of The Powder Horn said. “Today we are going to have both.”

Bucking Pony Film Management in Henrietta has spent the last 24 hours providing horses and other things for a movie called The Powder Horn. It is based off a legend of a headless horseman in Texas centuries ago.

“The film itself is a man telling a story and these are called flashback scenes, so there is really not a lot of sound involved in this,” John “Bit” Pruitt, Owner of Bucking Pony Film Management, said. “It is really the action of the story being told for the voiceover.”

His company has been involved with numerous films over the years and said when using horses it is always a difficult process to get them acquainted with the actors and everything else going on.

“Riding for film is somewhat different than everyday riding with horses,” Pruitt said. “There are certain techniques that they have to know, like how to hit their mark and know where to stop that horse in a certain place for that camera to be able to pick up for that frame shot.”

And the director agrees.

“With the horses, there is just a lot of complexities,” Hawa said. “Having to understand as a filmmaker the tolerance of the animals. How much endurance they are going to have because you only get a limited amount of takes with them. It is not like a person, when a horse decides it’s done, it’s done.”

Pruitt said the timeframe for how long it takes to teach an actor how to ride a horse in a film varies on the actor.

“I’ve had some actors that I have worked with for 5-6 days and by day 6 they were looking really natural and really safe and falling into place,” Pruitt said. “Then I have had some that I have worked with that after 3-4 days, we weren’t much further than when we first started.”

The director said it has been great working with Bucking Pony Film Management and with teamwork behind the scenes, the movie is able to make it to the big screen.

“It has been great, a lot of support,” Hawa said. “It wouldn’t have happened without a lot of people believing in the project and wanting to get behind it and be a part of it, so it was great.”

They will continue to film throughout Monday and finish on Tuesday. The director hopes to have the film ready by the end of July or early August.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.