Tax preparers talk impact of Advance Child Tax Credit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some tax filers are having issues because of aid they received from the federal government.

Tax preparers are urging those who received the Advance Child Tax Credit in 2021 to know exactly how much money they received.

Without that, it can mean long delays in getting your refund. Genevieve Anderson with VITA tax prep explained ways to be prepared when it is time to file.

“If you have that irs.gov account, then you can go on there and see exactly what you got and then you can report that to us,” Anderson said. “Otherwise, just check with your bank. Go through your bank records, but either way we need to know so you know how much you are going to get back on your refund.”

The tax filing deadline is just under two months away, ending April 15.

“It is going to impact the timeliness of your refund if those numbers aren’t accurate,” Anderson said.

