Utah man visits WF on walk across country

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man from Provo, Utah has traveled over 4,200 miles across the United States on foot with his sights set on the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Maine.

On that journey 28-year-old Isiah Shields made a stop in downtown Wichita Falls after quitting his corporate 9-5 job last May. He decided to hit the backroads of America with nothing but the shirt on his back and a cart that reads “Walking Across America” full of food and supplies.

As he travels from city to city, he enjoys visiting historical landmarks and a simpler way of life.

“It just sounded like a great way to educate myself about what people are really like in different places around our country,” Shields said. “I think it’s really easy to assume things about other people’s lifestyles or occupations and if you see them first hand and ‘walk a mile in their shoes,’ as they say, you become a little bit more empathetic about why they do the things they do.”

Shields said so far he has yet to meet a stranger while on the road. He even had a couple in Wichita Falls buy him dinner and another offer him a place to sleep for the night.

He likes to take pictures with anyone he comes across and has a cart full of signatures.

